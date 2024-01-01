250 Kyrgystani soms to Bulgarian levs
Convert KGS to BGN at the real exchange rate
Loading
|1 KGS to BGN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0211
|0.0211
|Low
|0.0205
|0.0202
|Average
|0.0208
|0.0206
|Change
|2.75%
|3.62%
|View full history
1 KGS to BGN stats
The performance of KGS to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0211 and a 30 day low of 0.0205. This means the 30 day average was 0.0208. The change for KGS to BGN was 2.75.
The performance of KGS to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0211 and a 90 day low of 0.0202. This means the 90 day average was 0.0206. The change for KGS to BGN was 3.62.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Bulgarian levs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kyrgystani Som
|1 BGN
|47,35560 KGS
|5 BGN
|236,77800 KGS
|10 BGN
|473,55600 KGS
|20 BGN
|947,11200 KGS
|50 BGN
|2.367,78000 KGS
|100 BGN
|4.735,56000 KGS
|250 BGN
|11.838,90000 KGS
|500 BGN
|23.677,80000 KGS
|1000 BGN
|47.355,60000 KGS
|2000 BGN
|94.711,20000 KGS
|5000 BGN
|236.778,00000 KGS
|10000 BGN
|473.556,00000 KGS