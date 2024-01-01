Convert KES to XOF at the real exchange rate

Kenyan shillings to CFA francs BCEAO today

1,000 kes
4,737 xof

Ksh1.000 KES = CFA4.737 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KES to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.77394.7912
Low4.58944.5079
Average4.71244.6458
Change2.25%2.05%
View full history

1 KES to XOF stats

The performance of KES to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7739 and a 30 day low of 4.5894. This means the 30 day average was 4.7124. The change for KES to XOF was 2.25.

The performance of KES to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.7912 and a 90 day low of 4.5079. This means the 90 day average was 4.6458. The change for KES to XOF was 2.05.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 KES4,73717 XOF
5 KES23,68585 XOF
10 KES47,37170 XOF
20 KES94,74340 XOF
50 KES236,85850 XOF
100 KES473,71700 XOF
250 KES1.184,29250 XOF
500 KES2.368,58500 XOF
1000 KES4.737,17000 XOF
2000 KES9.474,34000 XOF
5000 KES23.685,85000 XOF
10000 KES47.371,70000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Kenyan Shilling
1 XOF0,21110 KES
5 XOF1,05548 KES
10 XOF2,11096 KES
20 XOF4,22192 KES
50 XOF10,55480 KES
100 XOF21,10960 KES
250 XOF52,77400 KES
500 XOF105,54800 KES
1000 XOF211,09600 KES
2000 XOF422,19200 KES
5000 XOF1.055,48000 KES
10000 XOF2.110,96000 KES