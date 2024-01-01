Convert KES to VND at the real exchange rate

5 Kenyan shillings to Vietnamese dongs

5 kes
985 vnd

Ksh1.000 KES = ₫196.9 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
1 KES to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High198.1460198.1460
Low193.2410186.4200
Average196.7269193.2804
Change0.99%4.53%
1 KES to VND stats

The performance of KES to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 198.1460 and a 30 day low of 193.2410. This means the 30 day average was 196.7269. The change for KES to VND was 0.99.

The performance of KES to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 198.1460 and a 90 day low of 186.4200. This means the 90 day average was 193.2804. The change for KES to VND was 4.53.

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Vietnamese Dong
1 KES196,94900 VND
5 KES984,74500 VND
10 KES1.969,49000 VND
20 KES3.938,98000 VND
50 KES9.847,45000 VND
100 KES19.694,90000 VND
250 KES49.237,25000 VND
500 KES98.474,50000 VND
1000 KES196.949,00000 VND
2000 KES393.898,00000 VND
5000 KES984.745,00000 VND
10000 KES1.969.490,00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Kenyan Shilling
1000 VND5,07745 KES
2000 VND10,15490 KES
5000 VND25,38725 KES
10000 VND50,77450 KES
20000 VND101,54900 KES
50000 VND253,87250 KES
100000 VND507,74500 KES
200000 VND1.015,49000 KES
500000 VND2.538,72500 KES
1000000 VND5.077,45000 KES
2000000 VND10.154,90000 KES
5000000 VND25.387,25000 KES