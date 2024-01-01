amount-spellout.1000 Kenyan shillings to Tanzanian shillings

Convert KES to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
20,387.60 tzs

Ksh1.000 KES = tzs20.39 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KES to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20.455920.4559
Low19.735119.0340
Average20.215519.7841
Change2.37%4.69%
View full history

1 KES to TZS stats

The performance of KES to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.4559 and a 30 day low of 19.7351. This means the 30 day average was 20.2155. The change for KES to TZS was 2.37.

The performance of KES to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.4559 and a 90 day low of 19.0340. This means the 90 day average was 19.7841. The change for KES to TZS was 4.69.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Tanzanian Shilling
1 KES20,38760 TZS
5 KES101,93800 TZS
10 KES203,87600 TZS
20 KES407,75200 TZS
50 KES1.019,38000 TZS
100 KES2.038,76000 TZS
250 KES5.096,90000 TZS
500 KES10.193,80000 TZS
1000 KES20.387,60000 TZS
2000 KES40.775,20000 TZS
5000 KES101.938,00000 TZS
10000 KES203.876,00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Kenyan Shilling
1 TZS0,04905 KES
5 TZS0,24525 KES
10 TZS0,49049 KES
20 TZS0,98099 KES
50 TZS2,45246 KES
100 TZS4,90493 KES
250 TZS12,26232 KES
500 TZS24,52465 KES
1000 TZS49,04930 KES
2000 TZS98,09860 KES
5000 TZS245,24650 KES
10000 TZS490,49300 KES