amount-spellout.10000 Kenyan shillings to Turkish liras

Convert KES to TRY at the real exchange rate

10,000 kes
2,534.44 try

Ksh1.000 KES = TL0.2534 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KES to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.25650.2565
Low0.24490.2390
Average0.25200.2471
Change2.73%3.36%
View full history

1 KES to TRY stats

The performance of KES to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2565 and a 30 day low of 0.2449. This means the 30 day average was 0.2520. The change for KES to TRY was 2.73.

The performance of KES to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2565 and a 90 day low of 0.2390. This means the 90 day average was 0.2471. The change for KES to TRY was 3.36.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Turkish Lira
1 KES0,25344 TRY
5 KES1,26722 TRY
10 KES2,53444 TRY
20 KES5,06888 TRY
50 KES12,67220 TRY
100 KES25,34440 TRY
250 KES63,36100 TRY
500 KES126,72200 TRY
1000 KES253,44400 TRY
2000 KES506,88800 TRY
5000 KES1.267,22000 TRY
10000 KES2.534,44000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Kenyan Shilling
1 TRY3,94564 KES
5 TRY19,72820 KES
10 TRY39,45640 KES
20 TRY78,91280 KES
50 TRY197,28200 KES
100 TRY394,56400 KES
250 TRY986,41000 KES
500 TRY1.972,82000 KES
1000 TRY3.945,64000 KES
2000 TRY7.891,28000 KES
5000 TRY19.728,20000 KES
10000 TRY39.456,40000 KES