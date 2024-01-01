Convert KES to TMT at the real exchange rate

1 Kenyan shilling to Turkmenistani manats

1 kes
0.03 tmt

Ksh1.000 KES = T0.02708 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Loading

1 KES to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02720.0272
Low0.02660.0257
Average0.02710.0267
Change0.98%1.84%
View full history

1 KES to TMT stats

The performance of KES to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0272 and a 30 day low of 0.0266. This means the 30 day average was 0.0271. The change for KES to TMT was 0.98.

The performance of KES to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0272 and a 90 day low of 0.0257. This means the 90 day average was 0.0267. The change for KES to TMT was 1.84.

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Turkmenistani Manat
1 KES0,02708 TMT
5 KES0,13540 TMT
10 KES0,27080 TMT
20 KES0,54161 TMT
50 KES1,35402 TMT
100 KES2,70804 TMT
250 KES6,77010 TMT
500 KES13,54020 TMT
1000 KES27,08040 TMT
2000 KES54,16080 TMT
5000 KES135,40200 TMT
10000 KES270,80400 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Kenyan Shilling
1 TMT36,92710 KES
5 TMT184,63550 KES
10 TMT369,27100 KES
20 TMT738,54200 KES
50 TMT1.846,35500 KES
100 TMT3.692,71000 KES
250 TMT9.231,77500 KES
500 TMT18.463,55000 KES
1000 TMT36.927,10000 KES
2000 TMT73.854,20000 KES
5000 TMT184.635,50000 KES
10000 TMT369.271,00000 KES