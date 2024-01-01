amount-spellout.1000 Kenyan shillings to Romanian leus

Convert KES to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
35.94 ron

Ksh1.000 KES = L0.03594 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03620.0363
Low0.03480.0342
Average0.03570.0352
Change1.87%2.99%
1 KES to RON stats

The performance of KES to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0362 and a 30 day low of 0.0348. This means the 30 day average was 0.0357. The change for KES to RON was 1.87.

The performance of KES to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0363 and a 90 day low of 0.0342. This means the 90 day average was 0.0352. The change for KES to RON was 2.99.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Romanian Leu
1 KES0,03594 RON
5 KES0,17969 RON
10 KES0,35938 RON
20 KES0,71875 RON
50 KES1,79689 RON
100 KES3,59377 RON
250 KES8,98443 RON
500 KES17,96885 RON
1000 KES35,93770 RON
2000 KES71,87540 RON
5000 KES179,68850 RON
10000 KES359,37700 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Kenyan Shilling
1 RON27,82590 KES
5 RON139,12950 KES
10 RON278,25900 KES
20 RON556,51800 KES
50 RON1.391,29500 KES
100 RON2.782,59000 KES
250 RON6.956,47500 KES
500 RON13.912,95000 KES
1000 RON27.825,90000 KES
2000 RON55.651,80000 KES
5000 RON139.129,50000 KES
10000 RON278.259,00000 KES