500 kes
3.87 pab

Ksh1.000 KES = B/.0.007737 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to PABLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00780.0078
Low0.00760.0074
Average0.00770.0076
Change0.77%2.16%
1 KES to PAB stats

The performance of KES to PAB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0078 and a 30 day low of 0.0076. This means the 30 day average was 0.0077. The change for KES to PAB was 0.77.

The performance of KES to PAB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0078 and a 90 day low of 0.0074. This means the 90 day average was 0.0076. The change for KES to PAB was 2.16.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Panamanian Balboa
1 KES0,00774 PAB
5 KES0,03869 PAB
10 KES0,07737 PAB
20 KES0,15474 PAB
50 KES0,38686 PAB
100 KES0,77372 PAB
250 KES1,93431 PAB
500 KES3,86862 PAB
1000 KES7,73724 PAB
2000 KES15,47448 PAB
5000 KES38,68620 PAB
10000 KES77,37240 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Kenyan Shilling
1 PAB129,24500 KES
5 PAB646,22500 KES
10 PAB1.292,45000 KES
20 PAB2.584,90000 KES
50 PAB6.462,25000 KES
100 PAB12.924,50000 KES
250 PAB32.311,25000 KES
500 PAB64.622,50000 KES
1000 PAB129.245,00000 KES
2000 PAB258.490,00000 KES
5000 PAB646.225,00000 KES
10000 PAB1.292.450,00000 KES