Convert KES to MUR at the real exchange rate

50 Kenyan shillings to Mauritian rupees

50 kes
18.77 mur

Ksh1.000 KES = ₨0.3754 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
1 KES to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.37540.3754
Low0.35020.3418
Average0.36470.3581
Change5.73%6.83%
1 KES to MUR stats

The performance of KES to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3754 and a 30 day low of 0.3502. This means the 30 day average was 0.3647. The change for KES to MUR was 5.73.

The performance of KES to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3754 and a 90 day low of 0.3418. This means the 90 day average was 0.3581. The change for KES to MUR was 6.83.

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mauritian Rupee
1 KES0,37538 MUR
5 KES1,87692 MUR
10 KES3,75383 MUR
20 KES7,50766 MUR
50 KES18,76915 MUR
100 KES37,53830 MUR
250 KES93,84575 MUR
500 KES187,69150 MUR
1000 KES375,38300 MUR
2000 KES750,76600 MUR
5000 KES1.876,91500 MUR
10000 KES3.753,83000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 MUR2,66394 KES
5 MUR13,31970 KES
10 MUR26,63940 KES
20 MUR53,27880 KES
50 MUR133,19700 KES
100 MUR266,39400 KES
250 MUR665,98500 KES
500 MUR1.331,97000 KES
1000 MUR2.663,94000 KES
2000 MUR5.327,88000 KES
5000 MUR13.319,70000 KES
10000 MUR26.639,40000 KES