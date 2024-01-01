Convert KES to MGA at the real exchange rate
10 Kenyan shillings to Malagasy ariaries
|1 KES to MGA
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|34.9783
|34.9783
|Low
|33.7298
|32.6157
|Average
|34.5107
|33.7600
|Change
|1.51%
|4.25%
1 KES to MGA stats
The performance of KES to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 34.9783 and a 30 day low of 33.7298. This means the 30 day average was 34.5107. The change for KES to MGA was 1.51.
The performance of KES to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 34.9783 and a 90 day low of 32.6157. This means the 90 day average was 33.7600. The change for KES to MGA was 4.25.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Malagasy ariaries
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KES to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Malagasy Ariary
|1 KES
|34,59830 MGA
|5 KES
|172,99150 MGA
|10 KES
|345,98300 MGA
|20 KES
|691,96600 MGA
|50 KES
|1.729,91500 MGA
|100 KES
|3.459,83000 MGA
|250 KES
|8.649,57500 MGA
|500 KES
|17.299,15000 MGA
|1000 KES
|34.598,30000 MGA
|2000 KES
|69.196,60000 MGA
|5000 KES
|172.991,50000 MGA
|10000 KES
|345.983,00000 MGA