Convert KES to MDL at the real exchange rate

100 Kenyan shillings to Moldovan leus

100 kes
13.80 mdl

Ksh1.000 KES = L0.1380 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
1 KES to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13880.1388
Low0.13380.1300
Average0.13680.1349
Change1.95%3.18%
1 KES to MDL stats

The performance of KES to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1388 and a 30 day low of 0.1338. This means the 30 day average was 0.1368. The change for KES to MDL was 1.95.

The performance of KES to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1388 and a 90 day low of 0.1300. This means the 90 day average was 0.1349. The change for KES to MDL was 3.18.

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Moldovan Leu
1 KES0,13797 MDL
5 KES0,68986 MDL
10 KES1,37971 MDL
20 KES2,75942 MDL
50 KES6,89855 MDL
100 KES13,79710 MDL
250 KES34,49275 MDL
500 KES68,98550 MDL
1000 KES137,97100 MDL
2000 KES275,94200 MDL
5000 KES689,85500 MDL
10000 KES1.379,71000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Kenyan Shilling
1 MDL7,24788 KES
5 MDL36,23940 KES
10 MDL72,47880 KES
20 MDL144,95760 KES
50 MDL362,39400 KES
100 MDL724,78800 KES
250 MDL1.811,97000 KES
500 MDL3.623,94000 KES
1000 MDL7.247,88000 KES
2000 MDL14.495,76000 KES
5000 MDL36.239,40000 KES
10000 MDL72.478,80000 KES