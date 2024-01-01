5 Kenyan shillings to Jamaican dollars

Convert KES to JMD at the real exchange rate

5 kes
6.02 jmd

Ksh1.000 KES = J$1.204 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KES to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.21331.2133
Low1.18151.1446
Average1.20311.1836
Change0.78%4.01%
1 KES to JMD stats

The performance of KES to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2133 and a 30 day low of 1.1815. This means the 30 day average was 1.2031. The change for KES to JMD was 0.78.

The performance of KES to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2133 and a 90 day low of 1.1446. This means the 90 day average was 1.1836. The change for KES to JMD was 4.01.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Jamaican Dollar
1 KES1,20446 JMD
5 KES6,02230 JMD
10 KES12,04460 JMD
20 KES24,08920 JMD
50 KES60,22300 JMD
100 KES120,44600 JMD
250 KES301,11500 JMD
500 KES602,23000 JMD
1000 KES1.204,46000 JMD
2000 KES2.408,92000 JMD
5000 KES6.022,30000 JMD
10000 KES12.044,60000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 JMD0,83025 KES
5 JMD4,15123 KES
10 JMD8,30245 KES
20 JMD16,60490 KES
50 JMD41,51225 KES
100 JMD83,02450 KES
250 JMD207,56125 KES
500 JMD415,12250 KES
1000 JMD830,24500 KES
2000 JMD1.660,49000 KES
5000 JMD4.151,22500 KES
10000 JMD8.302,45000 KES