amount-spellout.10000 Kenyan shillings to Indian rupees

Convert KES to INR at the real exchange rate

10,000 kes
6,449.88 inr

Ksh1.000 KES = ₹0.6450 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.65100.6510
Low0.63370.6136
Average0.64530.6358
Change0.81%2.18%
1 KES to INR stats

The performance of KES to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6510 and a 30 day low of 0.6337. This means the 30 day average was 0.6453. The change for KES to INR was 0.81.

The performance of KES to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6510 and a 90 day low of 0.6136. This means the 90 day average was 0.6358. The change for KES to INR was 2.18.

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Indian Rupee
1 KES0,64499 INR
5 KES3,22494 INR
10 KES6,44988 INR
20 KES12,89976 INR
50 KES32,24940 INR
100 KES64,49880 INR
250 KES161,24700 INR
500 KES322,49400 INR
1000 KES644,98800 INR
2000 KES1.289,97600 INR
5000 KES3.224,94000 INR
10000 KES6.449,88000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 INR1,55042 KES
5 INR7,75210 KES
10 INR15,50420 KES
20 INR31,00840 KES
50 INR77,52100 KES
100 INR155,04200 KES
250 INR387,60500 KES
300 INR465,12600 KES
500 INR775,21000 KES
600 INR930,25200 KES
1000 INR1.550,42000 KES
2000 INR3.100,84000 KES
5000 INR7.752,10000 KES
10000 INR15.504,20000 KES
25000 INR38.760,50000 KES
50000 INR77.521,00000 KES
100000 INR155.042,00000 KES
1000000 INR1.550.420,00000 KES
1000000000 INR1.550.420.000,00000 KES