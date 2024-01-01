100 Kenyan shillings to Indian rupees
Convert KES to INR at the real exchange rate
|1 KES to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.6510
|0.6510
|Low
|0.6337
|0.6136
|Average
|0.6453
|0.6358
|Change
|0.81%
|2.18%
1 KES to INR stats
The performance of KES to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6510 and a 30 day low of 0.6337. This means the 30 day average was 0.6453. The change for KES to INR was 0.81.
The performance of KES to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6510 and a 90 day low of 0.6136. This means the 90 day average was 0.6358. The change for KES to INR was 2.18.
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Indian rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KES to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
|1 INR
|1,55042 KES
|5 INR
|7,75210 KES
|10 INR
|15,50420 KES
|20 INR
|31,00840 KES
|50 INR
|77,52100 KES
|100 INR
|155,04200 KES
|250 INR
|387,60500 KES
|300 INR
|465,12600 KES
|500 INR
|775,21000 KES
|600 INR
|930,25200 KES
|1000 INR
|1.550,42000 KES
|2000 INR
|3.100,84000 KES
|5000 INR
|7.752,10000 KES
|10000 INR
|15.504,20000 KES
|25000 INR
|38.760,50000 KES
|50000 INR
|77.521,00000 KES
|100000 INR
|155.042,00000 KES
|1000000 INR
|1.550.420,00000 KES
|1000000000 INR
|1.550.420.000,00000 KES