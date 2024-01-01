5 Kenyan shillings to Croatian kunas
Convert KES to HRK at the real exchange rate
|1 KES to HRK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0547
|0.0547
|Low
|0.0533
|0.0517
|Average
|0.0543
|0.0535
|Change
|0.77%
|2.16%
1 KES to HRK stats
The performance of KES to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0547 and a 30 day low of 0.0533. This means the 30 day average was 0.0543. The change for KES to HRK was 0.77.
The performance of KES to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0547 and a 90 day low of 0.0517. This means the 90 day average was 0.0535. The change for KES to HRK was 2.16.
|Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Kenyan Shilling
|1 HRK
|18,40930 KES
|5 HRK
|92,04650 KES
|10 HRK
|184,09300 KES
|20 HRK
|368,18600 KES
|50 HRK
|920,46500 KES
|100 HRK
|1.840,93000 KES
|250 HRK
|4.602,32500 KES
|500 HRK
|9.204,65000 KES
|1000 HRK
|18.409,30000 KES
|2000 HRK
|36.818,60000 KES
|5000 HRK
|92.046,50000 KES
|10000 HRK
|184.093,00000 KES