Convert KES to GEL at the real exchange rate

5,000 Kenyan shillings to Georgian laris

5,000 kes
108.52 gel

Ksh1.000 KES = ₾0.02170 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KES to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02230.0223
Low0.02120.0197
Average0.02180.0209
Change1.31%6.33%
1 KES to GEL stats

The performance of KES to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0223 and a 30 day low of 0.0212. This means the 30 day average was 0.0218. The change for KES to GEL was 1.31.

The performance of KES to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0223 and a 90 day low of 0.0197. This means the 90 day average was 0.0209. The change for KES to GEL was 6.33.

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Georgian Lari
1 KES0,02170 GEL
5 KES0,10852 GEL
10 KES0,21703 GEL
20 KES0,43406 GEL
50 KES1,08515 GEL
100 KES2,17030 GEL
250 KES5,42575 GEL
500 KES10,85150 GEL
1000 KES21,70300 GEL
2000 KES43,40600 GEL
5000 KES108,51500 GEL
10000 KES217,03000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Kenyan Shilling
1 GEL46,07660 KES
5 GEL230,38300 KES
10 GEL460,76600 KES
20 GEL921,53200 KES
50 GEL2.303,83000 KES
100 GEL4.607,66000 KES
250 GEL11.519,15000 KES
500 GEL23.038,30000 KES
1000 GEL46.076,60000 KES
2000 GEL92.153,20000 KES
5000 GEL230.383,00000 KES
10000 GEL460.766,00000 KES