250 Kenyan shillings to Costa Rican colóns

Convert KES to CRC at the real exchange rate

250 kes
1,018.44 crc

Ksh1.000 KES = ₡4.074 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Loading

1 KES to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.09554.0955
Low4.00183.7044
Average4.06293.9155
Change1.01%7.27%
1 KES to CRC stats

The performance of KES to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.0955 and a 30 day low of 4.0018. This means the 30 day average was 4.0629. The change for KES to CRC was 1.01.

The performance of KES to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.0955 and a 90 day low of 3.7044. This means the 90 day average was 3.9155. The change for KES to CRC was 7.27.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Costa Rican Colón
1 KES4,07374 CRC
5 KES20,36870 CRC
10 KES40,73740 CRC
20 KES81,47480 CRC
50 KES203,68700 CRC
100 KES407,37400 CRC
250 KES1.018,43500 CRC
500 KES2.036,87000 CRC
1000 KES4.073,74000 CRC
2000 KES8.147,48000 CRC
5000 KES20.368,70000 CRC
10000 KES40.737,40000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Kenyan Shilling
1 CRC0,24548 KES
5 CRC1,22737 KES
10 CRC2,45475 KES
20 CRC4,90950 KES
50 CRC12,27375 KES
100 CRC24,54750 KES
250 CRC61,36875 KES
500 CRC122,73750 KES
1000 CRC245,47500 KES
2000 CRC490,95000 KES
5000 CRC1.227,37500 KES
10000 CRC2.454,75000 KES