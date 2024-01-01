100 Kenyan shillings to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert KES to BOB at the real exchange rate

100 kes
5.34 bob

Ksh1.000 KES = Bs0.05336 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
1 KES to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05400.0540
Low0.05260.0509
Average0.05340.0527
Change0.84%2.16%
1 KES to BOB stats

The performance of KES to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0540 and a 30 day low of 0.0526. This means the 30 day average was 0.0534. The change for KES to BOB was 0.84.

The performance of KES to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0540 and a 90 day low of 0.0509. This means the 90 day average was 0.0527. The change for KES to BOB was 2.16.

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bolivian Boliviano
1 KES0,05336 BOB
5 KES0,26678 BOB
10 KES0,53356 BOB
20 KES1,06712 BOB
50 KES2,66780 BOB
100 KES5,33560 BOB
250 KES13,33900 BOB
500 KES26,67800 BOB
1000 KES53,35600 BOB
2000 KES106,71200 BOB
5000 KES266,78000 BOB
10000 KES533,56000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Kenyan Shilling
1 BOB18,74200 KES
5 BOB93,71000 KES
10 BOB187,42000 KES
20 BOB374,84000 KES
50 BOB937,10000 KES
100 BOB1.874,20000 KES
250 BOB4.685,50000 KES
500 BOB9.371,00000 KES
1000 BOB18.742,00000 KES
2000 BOB37.484,00000 KES
5000 BOB93.710,00000 KES
10000 BOB187.420,00000 KES