Kenyan shilling to Bolivian bolivianos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kenyan shilling to Bolivian bolivianos is currently 0,053 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kenyan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.475% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kenyan shilling to Bolivian bolivianos has fluctuated between a high of 0,054 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 0,053 on 27-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.592% increase in value.