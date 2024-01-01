50 Kenyan shillings to Bahraini dinars

Convert KES to BHD at the real exchange rate

50 kes
0.146 bhd

Ksh1.000 KES = .د.ب0.002917 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KES to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00290.0029
Low0.00290.0028
Average0.00290.0029
Change0.77%2.16%
View full history

1 KES to BHD stats

The performance of KES to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0029 and a 30 day low of 0.0029. This means the 30 day average was 0.0029. The change for KES to BHD was 0.77.

The performance of KES to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0029 and a 90 day low of 0.0028. This means the 90 day average was 0.0029. The change for KES to BHD was 2.16.

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bahraini Dinar
1 KES0,00292 BHD
5 KES0,01458 BHD
10 KES0,02917 BHD
20 KES0,05834 BHD
50 KES0,14585 BHD
100 KES0,29169 BHD
250 KES0,72924 BHD
500 KES1,45847 BHD
1000 KES2,91694 BHD
2000 KES5,83388 BHD
5000 KES14,58470 BHD
10000 KES29,16940 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Kenyan Shilling
1 BHD342,82500 KES
5 BHD1.714,12500 KES
10 BHD3.428,25000 KES
20 BHD6.856,50000 KES
50 BHD17.141,25000 KES
100 BHD34.282,50000 KES
250 BHD85.706,25000 KES
500 BHD171.412,50000 KES
1000 BHD342.825,00000 KES
2000 BHD685.650,00000 KES
5000 BHD1.714.125,00000 KES
10000 BHD3.428.250,00000 KES