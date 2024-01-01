Convert KES to AOA at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Kenyan shillings to Angolan kwanzas

1,000 kes
6,697.58 aoa

Ksh1.000 KES = Kz6.698 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.75546.7554
Low6.53576.2093
Average6.67106.4933
Change1.32%5.05%
1 KES to AOA stats

The performance of KES to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.7554 and a 30 day low of 6.5357. This means the 30 day average was 6.6710. The change for KES to AOA was 1.32.

The performance of KES to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.7554 and a 90 day low of 6.2093. This means the 90 day average was 6.4933. The change for KES to AOA was 5.05.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Angolan Kwanza
1 KES6,69758 AOA
5 KES33,48790 AOA
10 KES66,97580 AOA
20 KES133,95160 AOA
50 KES334,87900 AOA
100 KES669,75800 AOA
250 KES1.674,39500 AOA
500 KES3.348,79000 AOA
1000 KES6.697,58000 AOA
2000 KES13.395,16000 AOA
5000 KES33.487,90000 AOA
10000 KES66.975,80000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Kenyan Shilling
1 AOA0,14931 KES
5 AOA0,74654 KES
10 AOA1,49308 KES
20 AOA2,98616 KES
50 AOA7,46540 KES
100 AOA14,93080 KES
250 AOA37,32700 KES
500 AOA74,65400 KES
1000 AOA149,30800 KES
2000 AOA298,61600 KES
5000 AOA746,54000 KES
10000 AOA1.493,08000 KES