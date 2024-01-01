Convert INR to THB at the real exchange rate

50 Indian rupees to Thai bahts

50 inr
21.99 thb

₹1.000 INR = ฿0.4399 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3780.9323.6730.7851.517278.61.353
1 CAD0.72610.6762.6650.571.101202.170.982
1 EUR1.0731.47913.9410.8421.628298.9241.452
1 AED0.2720.3750.25410.2140.41375.850.368

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Thai Baht
1 INR0,43988 THB
5 INR2,19940 THB
10 INR4,39879 THB
20 INR8,79758 THB
50 INR21,99395 THB
100 INR43,98790 THB
250 INR109,96975 THB
300 INR131,96370 THB
500 INR219,93950 THB
600 INR263,92740 THB
1000 INR439,87900 THB
2000 INR879,75800 THB
5000 INR2.199,39500 THB
10000 INR4.398,79000 THB
25000 INR10.996,97500 THB
50000 INR21.993,95000 THB
100000 INR43.987,90000 THB
1000000 INR439.879,00000 THB
1000000000 INR439.879.000,00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Indian Rupee
1 THB2,27335 INR
5 THB11,36675 INR
10 THB22,73350 INR
20 THB45,46700 INR
50 THB113,66750 INR
100 THB227,33500 INR
250 THB568,33750 INR
500 THB1.136,67500 INR
1000 THB2.273,35000 INR
2000 THB4.546,70000 INR
5000 THB11.366,75000 INR
10000 THB22.733,50000 INR