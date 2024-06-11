Indian rupee to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 270,862 today, reflecting a 0.072% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 1.066% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 272,685 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 268,006 on 04-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-06-2024, with a 1.235% increase in value.