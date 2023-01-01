1 Indian rupee to Romanian leus

Convert INR to RON

1 inr
0,05 ron

1.00000 INR = 0.05403 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:42
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8696451.105991.9661.463271.619540.933818.7439
1 GBP1.1498911.27165105.751.682581.862271.0737721.5532
1 USD0.904250.78638183.15941.323151.464450.8443516.949
1 INR0.01087360.00945630.012025110.0159110.01761020.01015340.203813

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Romanian Leu
1 INR0.05403 RON
5 INR0.27017 RON
10 INR0.54035 RON
20 INR1.08069 RON
50 INR2.70173 RON
100 INR5.40347 RON
250 INR13.50868 RON
500 INR27.01735 RON
1000 INR54.03470 RON
2000 INR108.06940 RON
5000 INR270.17350 RON
10000 INR540.34700 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Indian Rupee
1 RON18.50660 INR
5 RON92.53300 INR
10 RON185.06600 INR
20 RON370.13200 INR
50 RON925.33000 INR
100 RON1850.66000 INR
250 RON4626.65000 INR
500 RON9253.30000 INR
1000 RON18506.60000 INR
2000 RON37013.20000 INR
5000 RON92533.00000 INR
10000 RON185066.00000 INR