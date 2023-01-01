1 Indian rupee to Philippine pesos

Convert INR to PHP at the real exchange rate

1 inr
0.67 php

1.00000 INR = 0.66730 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:35
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8695251.1058591.96491.463211.618990.93304518.7531
1 GBP1.1500511.2718105.7661.682781.861941.0730521.5673
1 USD0.904250.786287183.16221.323151.464020.843716.9581
1 INR0.01087370.009454860.012024710.01591050.01760440.01014520.203916

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Philippine Peso
1 INR0.66730 PHP
5 INR3.33649 PHP
10 INR6.67298 PHP
20 INR13.34596 PHP
50 INR33.36490 PHP
100 INR66.72980 PHP
250 INR166.82450 PHP
500 INR333.64900 PHP
1000 INR667.29800 PHP
2000 INR1334.59600 PHP
5000 INR3336.49000 PHP
10000 INR6672.98000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Indian Rupee
1 PHP1.49858 INR
5 PHP7.49290 INR
10 PHP14.98580 INR
20 PHP29.97160 INR
50 PHP74.92900 INR
100 PHP149.85800 INR
250 PHP374.64500 INR
500 PHP749.29000 INR
1000 PHP1498.58000 INR
2000 PHP2997.16000 INR
5000 PHP7492.90000 INR
10000 PHP14985.80000 INR