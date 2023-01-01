50 Indian rupees to Norwegian kroner

Convert INR to NOK at the real exchange rate

50 inr
6,13 nok

1.00000 INR = 0.12269 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:27
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8693751.1060591.9811.463081.618810.93237518.7531
1 GBP1.1502511.2723105.8071.6831.862131.0724721.5718
1 USD0.90410.785978183.16171.32281.463590.8429516.955
1 INR0.01087180.00945120.012024810.01590640.01759940.01013630.20388

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Norwegian Krone
1 INR0.12269 NOK
5 INR0.61345 NOK
10 INR1.22689 NOK
20 INR2.45378 NOK
50 INR6.13445 NOK
100 INR12.26890 NOK
250 INR30.67225 NOK
500 INR61.34450 NOK
1000 INR122.68900 NOK
2000 INR245.37800 NOK
5000 INR613.44500 NOK
10000 INR1226.89000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Indian Rupee
1 NOK8.15071 INR
5 NOK40.75355 INR
10 NOK81.50710 INR
20 NOK163.01420 INR
50 NOK407.53550 INR
100 NOK815.07100 INR
250 NOK2037.67750 INR
500 NOK4075.35500 INR
1000 NOK8150.71000 INR
2000 NOK16301.42000 INR
5000 NOK40753.55000 INR
10000 NOK81507.10000 INR