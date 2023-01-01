10 Indian rupees to Namibian dollars

Convert INR to NAD at the real exchange rate

10 inr
2.23 nad

1.00000 INR = 0.22306 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.32310.90413.67270.786041.46402281.9131.32035
1 CAD0.75580110.6833022.775830.594091.10651213.070.997922
1 EUR1.10611.4634814.062370.869441.61935311.8241.46044
1 AED0.2722790.3602530.24616210.2140220.39862376.75910.359504

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Namibian Dollar
1 INR0.22306 NAD
5 INR1.11529 NAD
10 INR2.23058 NAD
20 INR4.46116 NAD
50 INR11.15290 NAD
100 INR22.30580 NAD
250 INR55.76450 NAD
500 INR111.52900 NAD
1000 INR223.05800 NAD
2000 INR446.11600 NAD
5000 INR1115.29000 NAD
10000 INR2230.58000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Indian Rupee
1 NAD4.48314 INR
5 NAD22.41570 INR
10 NAD44.83140 INR
20 NAD89.66280 INR
50 NAD224.15700 INR
100 NAD448.31400 INR
250 NAD1120.78500 INR
500 NAD2241.57000 INR
1000 NAD4483.14000 INR
2000 NAD8966.28000 INR
5000 NAD22415.70000 INR
10000 NAD44831.40000 INR