1 Indian rupee to Egyptian pounds

Convert INR to EGP at the real exchange rate

1 inr
0,37 egp

1.00000 INR = 0.37144 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:15
How to convert Indian rupees to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 INR0.37144 EGP
5 INR1.85721 EGP
10 INR3.71442 EGP
20 INR7.42884 EGP
50 INR18.57210 EGP
100 INR37.14420 EGP
250 INR92.86050 EGP
500 INR185.72100 EGP
1000 INR371.44200 EGP
2000 INR742.88400 EGP
5000 INR1857.21000 EGP
10000 INR3714.42000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Indian Rupee
1 EGP2.69221 INR
5 EGP13.46105 INR
10 EGP26.92210 INR
20 EGP53.84420 INR
50 EGP134.61050 INR
100 EGP269.22100 INR
250 EGP673.05250 INR
500 EGP1346.10500 INR
1000 EGP2692.21000 INR
2000 EGP5384.42000 INR
5000 EGP13461.05000 INR
10000 EGP26922.10000 INR