100 Indian rupees to Swiss francs

Convert INR to CHF at the real exchange rate

100 inr
1,00 chf

1.00000 INR = 0.01004 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:37
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.31930.900253.67270.7836681.45783281.9131.3166
1 CAD0.75797810.6824022.783820.5940031.105213.6840.997953
1 EUR1.110751.4654114.079450.870471.61929313.1351.46241
1 AED0.2722790.3592180.24513110.2133770.39693776.75910.358483

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Swiss Franc
1 INR0.01004 CHF
5 INR0.05020 CHF
10 INR0.10039 CHF
20 INR0.20079 CHF
50 INR0.50196 CHF
100 INR1.00393 CHF
250 INR2.50982 CHF
500 INR5.01965 CHF
1000 INR10.03930 CHF
2000 INR20.07860 CHF
5000 INR50.19650 CHF
10000 INR100.39300 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Indian Rupee
1 CHF99.60850 INR
5 CHF498.04250 INR
10 CHF996.08500 INR
20 CHF1992.17000 INR
50 CHF4980.42500 INR
100 CHF9960.85000 INR
250 CHF24902.12500 INR
500 CHF49804.25000 INR
1000 CHF99608.50000 INR
2000 CHF199217.00000 INR
5000 CHF498042.50000 INR
10000 CHF996085.00000 INR