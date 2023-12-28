5000 British pounds sterling to CFA francs beac

Convert GBP to XAF at the real exchange rate

5.000 gbp
3.773.230 xaf

1.00000 GBP = 754.64600 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9030583.19421.46445141.081.32130.839551.57965
1 EUR1.10735192.12511.62166156.241.463140.929711.74923
1 INR0.01202010.010854810.01760281.695790.01588210.01009140.0189876
1 AUD0.682850.61665256.8092196.33650.902250.5732871.07867

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / CFA Franc BEAC
1 GBP754.64600 XAF
5 GBP3773.23000 XAF
10 GBP7546.46000 XAF
20 GBP15092.92000 XAF
50 GBP37732.30000 XAF
100 GBP75464.60000 XAF
250 GBP188661.50000 XAF
500 GBP377323.00000 XAF
1000 GBP754646.00000 XAF
2000 GBP1509292.00000 XAF
5000 GBP3773230.00000 XAF
10000 GBP7546460.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / British Pound Sterling
1 XAF0.00133 GBP
5 XAF0.00663 GBP
10 XAF0.01325 GBP
20 XAF0.02650 GBP
50 XAF0.06626 GBP
100 XAF0.13251 GBP
250 XAF0.33128 GBP
500 XAF0.66256 GBP
1000 XAF1.32512 GBP
2000 XAF2.65024 GBP
5000 XAF6.62560 GBP
10000 XAF13.25120 GBP