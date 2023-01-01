50 British pounds sterling to Moldovan leus

Convert GBP to MDL at the real exchange rate

50 gbp
1112.93 mdl

1.00000 GBP = 22.25870 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8704351.1114592.45031.470281.626230.93003518.7779
1 GBP1.1488511.27685106.2081.689081.868241.0684721.5724
1 USD0.899750.783177183.17991.322851.463160.8367516.895
1 INR0.01081660.009415460.012022110.01590350.01759040.01005950.203114

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Moldovan Leu
1 GBP22.25870 MDL
5 GBP111.29350 MDL
10 GBP222.58700 MDL
20 GBP445.17400 MDL
50 GBP1112.93500 MDL
100 GBP2225.87000 MDL
250 GBP5564.67500 MDL
500 GBP11129.35000 MDL
1000 GBP22258.70000 MDL
2000 GBP44517.40000 MDL
5000 GBP111293.50000 MDL
10000 GBP222587.00000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / British Pound Sterling
1 MDL0.04493 GBP
5 MDL0.22463 GBP
10 MDL0.44926 GBP
20 MDL0.89853 GBP
50 MDL2.24632 GBP
100 MDL4.49263 GBP
250 MDL11.23158 GBP
500 MDL22.46315 GBP
1000 MDL44.92630 GBP
2000 MDL89.85260 GBP
5000 MDL224.63150 GBP
10000 MDL449.26300 GBP