2000 British pounds sterling to Jamaican dollars

Convert GBP to JMD at the real exchange rate

2.000 gbp
393.444 jmd

1.00000 GBP = 196.72200 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8698351.1114592.44891.470621.627430.9300118.7822
1 GBP1.1496411.27775106.2811.690651.870931.0691821.5924
1 USD0.899750.782626183.17861.323151.464240.8367516.8988
1 INR0.01081680.009408980.012022310.01590730.01760350.01005970.203163

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Jamaican Dollar
1 GBP196.72200 JMD
5 GBP983.61000 JMD
10 GBP1967.22000 JMD
20 GBP3934.44000 JMD
50 GBP9836.10000 JMD
100 GBP19672.20000 JMD
250 GBP49180.50000 JMD
500 GBP98361.00000 JMD
1000 GBP196722.00000 JMD
2000 GBP393444.00000 JMD
5000 GBP983610.00000 JMD
10000 GBP1967220.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 JMD0.00508 GBP
5 JMD0.02542 GBP
10 JMD0.05083 GBP
20 JMD0.10167 GBP
50 JMD0.25417 GBP
100 JMD0.50833 GBP
250 JMD1.27083 GBP
500 JMD2.54165 GBP
1000 JMD5.08331 GBP
2000 JMD10.16662 GBP
5000 JMD25.41655 GBP
10000 JMD50.83310 GBP