5 British pounds sterling to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert GBP to GTQ at the real exchange rate

5 gbp
50.03 gtq

1.00000 GBP = 10.00650 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:00
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.8993583.18631.46252140.8151.321750.836451.57729
1 EUR1.11195192.4991.62625156.591.469720.9301451.75386
1 INR0.01202120.010810910.01758131.692770.0158890.01005510.0189609
1 AUD0.683750.61491156.8786196.28230.9037470.5719231.07847

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 GBP10.00650 GTQ
5 GBP50.03250 GTQ
10 GBP100.06500 GTQ
20 GBP200.13000 GTQ
50 GBP500.32500 GTQ
100 GBP1000.65000 GTQ
250 GBP2501.62500 GTQ
500 GBP5003.25000 GTQ
1000 GBP10006.50000 GTQ
2000 GBP20013.00000 GTQ
5000 GBP50032.50000 GTQ
10000 GBP100065.00000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / British Pound Sterling
1 GTQ0.09994 GBP
5 GTQ0.49968 GBP
10 GTQ0.99935 GBP
20 GTQ1.99870 GBP
50 GTQ4.99676 GBP
100 GTQ9.99352 GBP
250 GTQ24.98380 GBP
500 GTQ49.96760 GBP
1000 GTQ99.93520 GBP
2000 GTQ199.87040 GBP
5000 GTQ499.67600 GBP
10000 GTQ999.35200 GBP