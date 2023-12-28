100 British pounds sterling to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert GBP to GTQ at the real exchange rate

100 gbp
1.000,73 gtq

1.00000 GBP = 10.00730 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.899383.1841.46274140.8251.321950.836551.57741
1 EUR1.11195192.49641.62649156.611.469940.9302851.754
1 INR0.01202150.010811210.01758441.692930.01589190.01005660.0189629
1 AUD0.683650.61482156.8687196.2750.9037510.5719071.0784

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 GBP10.00730 GTQ
5 GBP50.03650 GTQ
10 GBP100.07300 GTQ
20 GBP200.14600 GTQ
50 GBP500.36500 GTQ
100 GBP1000.73000 GTQ
250 GBP2501.82500 GTQ
500 GBP5003.65000 GTQ
1000 GBP10007.30000 GTQ
2000 GBP20014.60000 GTQ
5000 GBP50036.50000 GTQ
10000 GBP100073.00000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / British Pound Sterling
1 GTQ0.09993 GBP
5 GTQ0.49964 GBP
10 GTQ0.99927 GBP
20 GTQ1.99855 GBP
50 GTQ4.99637 GBP
100 GTQ9.99274 GBP
250 GTQ24.98185 GBP
500 GTQ49.96370 GBP
1000 GTQ99.92740 GBP
2000 GTQ199.85480 GBP
5000 GTQ499.63700 GBP
10000 GTQ999.27400 GBP