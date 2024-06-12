Fijian dollar to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Fijian dollar to Swiss francs is currently 0,395 today, reflecting a -0.433% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Fijian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.090% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Fijian dollar to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0,399 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,394 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.663% increase in value.