Fijian dollar to Belarusian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Fijian dollar to Belarusian rubles is currently 1,450 today, reflecting a 0.239% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Fijian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.007% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Fijian dollar to Belarusian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 1,457 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 1,441 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.615% decrease in value.