Fijian dollar to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Fijian dollar to Argentine pesos is currently 400,040 today, reflecting a 0.280% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Fijian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.551% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Fijian dollar to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 401,209 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 396,364 on 09-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.618% decrease in value.