Fijian dollar to Argentine pesos Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Fijian dollar to Argentine pesos history summary. This is the Fijian dollar (FJD) to Argentine pesos (ARS) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of FJD and ARS historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.
Fijian dollar to Argentine pesos exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Fijian dollar to Argentine pesos is currently 400,040 today, reflecting a 0.280% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Fijian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.551% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Fijian dollar to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 401,209 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 396,364 on 09-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.618% decrease in value.
How to convert Fijian dollars to Argentine pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
