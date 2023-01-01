100 Euros to Salvadoran colóns

Convert EUR to SVC at the real exchange rate

100 eur
973.83 svc

1.00000 EUR = 9.73831 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869381.1129592.57351.47111.6270.93084518.7888
1 GBP1.1502511.28015106.4811.69211.871431.070721.6115
1 USD0.898550.781158183.17851.32181.461880.8363516.882
1 INR0.01080220.009391350.012022310.01589110.01757520.01005490.202961

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Salvadoran Colón
1 EUR9.73831 SVC
5 EUR48.69155 SVC
10 EUR97.38310 SVC
20 EUR194.76620 SVC
50 EUR486.91550 SVC
100 EUR973.83100 SVC
250 EUR2434.57750 SVC
500 EUR4869.15500 SVC
1000 EUR9738.31000 SVC
2000 EUR19476.62000 SVC
5000 EUR48691.55000 SVC
10000 EUR97383.10000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Euro
1 SVC0.10269 EUR
5 SVC0.51343 EUR
10 SVC1.02687 EUR
20 SVC2.05374 EUR
50 SVC5.13435 EUR
100 SVC10.26870 EUR
250 SVC25.67175 EUR
500 SVC51.34350 EUR
1000 SVC102.68700 EUR
2000 SVC205.37400 EUR
5000 SVC513.43500 EUR
10000 SVC1026.87000 EUR