1 eur
92.55 inr

1.00000 EUR = 92.55020 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:41
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.867651.11292.55021.467061.623480.93362518.8045
1 GBP1.1525411.28165106.671.690881.871161.0760421.6733
1 USD0.899250.780244183.22861.31931.459960.8395516.9105
1 INR0.01080490.009374710.012015110.01585150.01754160.01008730.203181

How to convert Euros to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Indian Rupee
1 EUR92.55020 INR
5 EUR462.75100 INR
10 EUR925.50200 INR
20 EUR1851.00400 INR
50 EUR4627.51000 INR
100 EUR9255.02000 INR
250 EUR23137.55000 INR
500 EUR46275.10000 INR
1000 EUR92550.20000 INR
2000 EUR185100.40000 INR
5000 EUR462751.00000 INR
10000 EUR925502.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Euro
1 INR0.01080 EUR
5 INR0.05402 EUR
10 INR0.10805 EUR
20 INR0.21610 EUR
50 INR0.54024 EUR
100 INR1.08049 EUR
250 INR2.70122 EUR
500 INR5.40245 EUR
1000 INR10.80490 EUR
2000 INR21.60980 EUR
5000 INR54.02450 EUR
10000 INR108.04900 EUR