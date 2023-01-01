amount-spellout.10000 Indian rupees to Euros

Convert INR to EUR at the real exchange rate

10000 inr
108.26 eur

1.00000 INR = 0.01083 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:38
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870431.1106592.37071.465171.619140.92756518.7593
1 GBP1.1488611.27605106.1271.683371.860271.0656421.553
1 USD0.900350.783668183.16811.31921.457830.8351516.8904
1 INR0.01082590.00942270.012023810.01586190.01752870.01004170.203087

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Euro
1 INR0.01083 EUR
5 INR0.05413 EUR
10 INR0.10826 EUR
20 INR0.21652 EUR
50 INR0.54129 EUR
100 INR1.08259 EUR
250 INR2.70647 EUR
500 INR5.41295 EUR
1000 INR10.82590 EUR
2000 INR21.65180 EUR
5000 INR54.12950 EUR
10000 INR108.25900 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Indian Rupee
1 EUR92.37070 INR
5 EUR461.85350 INR
10 EUR923.70700 INR
20 EUR1847.41400 INR
50 EUR4618.53500 INR
100 EUR9237.07000 INR
250 EUR23092.67500 INR
500 EUR46185.35000 INR
1000 EUR92370.70000 INR
2000 EUR184741.40000 INR
5000 EUR461853.50000 INR
10000 EUR923707.00000 INR