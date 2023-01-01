5 Euros to Belarusian rubles

Convert EUR to BYN at the real exchange rate

5 eur
18.30 byn

1.00000 EUR = 3.66073 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:23
How to convert Euros to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Belarusian Ruble
1 EUR3.66073 BYN
5 EUR18.30365 BYN
10 EUR36.60730 BYN
20 EUR73.21460 BYN
50 EUR183.03650 BYN
100 EUR366.07300 BYN
250 EUR915.18250 BYN
500 EUR1830.36500 BYN
1000 EUR3660.73000 BYN
2000 EUR7321.46000 BYN
5000 EUR18303.65000 BYN
10000 EUR36607.30000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Euro
1 BYN0.27317 EUR
5 BYN1.36585 EUR
10 BYN2.73170 EUR
20 BYN5.46340 EUR
50 BYN13.65850 EUR
100 BYN27.31700 EUR
250 BYN68.29250 EUR
500 BYN136.58500 EUR
1000 BYN273.17000 EUR
2000 BYN546.34000 EUR
5000 BYN1365.85000 EUR
10000 BYN2731.70000 EUR