5 eur
74.36 bwp

1.00000 EUR = 14.87280 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:22
Conversion rates Euro / Botswanan Pula
1 EUR14.87280 BWP
5 EUR74.36400 BWP
10 EUR148.72800 BWP
20 EUR297.45600 BWP
50 EUR743.64000 BWP
100 EUR1487.28000 BWP
250 EUR3718.20000 BWP
500 EUR7436.40000 BWP
1000 EUR14872.80000 BWP
2000 EUR29745.60000 BWP
5000 EUR74364.00000 BWP
10000 EUR148728.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Euro
1 BWP0.06724 EUR
5 BWP0.33618 EUR
10 BWP0.67237 EUR
20 BWP1.34473 EUR
50 BWP3.36183 EUR
100 BWP6.72367 EUR
250 BWP16.80917 EUR
500 BWP33.61835 EUR
1000 BWP67.23670 EUR
2000 BWP134.47340 EUR
5000 BWP336.18350 EUR
10000 BWP672.36700 EUR