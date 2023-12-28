100 Euros to Bahraini dinars

Convert EUR to BHD at the real exchange rate

100 eur
41,915 bhd

1.00000 EUR = 0.41915 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8672951.111892.53021.466961.623180.9335118.7976
1 GBP1.1530111.28195106.6911.691471.87161.0763521.6744
1 USD0.899450.780062183.22561.319451.459960.8395516.9074
1 INR0.01080730.009372860.012015510.01585390.01754220.01008760.203151

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Bahraini Dinar
1 EUR0.41915 BHD
5 EUR2.09577 BHD
10 EUR4.19154 BHD
20 EUR8.38308 BHD
50 EUR20.95770 BHD
100 EUR41.91540 BHD
250 EUR104.78850 BHD
500 EUR209.57700 BHD
1000 EUR419.15400 BHD
2000 EUR838.30800 BHD
5000 EUR2095.77000 BHD
10000 EUR4191.54000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Euro
1 BHD2.38576 EUR
5 BHD11.92880 EUR
10 BHD23.85760 EUR
20 BHD47.71520 EUR
50 BHD119.28800 EUR
100 BHD238.57600 EUR
250 BHD596.44000 EUR
500 BHD1192.88000 EUR
1000 BHD2385.76000 EUR
2000 BHD4771.52000 EUR
5000 BHD11928.80000 EUR
10000 BHD23857.60000 EUR