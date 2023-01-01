1 Euro to Aruban florins

Convert EUR to AWG at the real exchange rate

1 eur
1.99 awg

1.00000 EUR = 1.99093 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:20
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8674151.1122592.57791.467391.623840.9329718.7986
1 GBP1.1528511.28225106.7281.691671.872031.0755821.6718
1 USD0.89910.779879183.23481.31931.459960.8388516.9014
1 INR0.01080170.009369630.012014210.01585030.01754030.01007810.203057

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Aruban Florin
1 EUR1.99093 AWG
5 EUR9.95465 AWG
10 EUR19.90930 AWG
20 EUR39.81860 AWG
50 EUR99.54650 AWG
100 EUR199.09300 AWG
250 EUR497.73250 AWG
500 EUR995.46500 AWG
1000 EUR1990.93000 AWG
2000 EUR3981.86000 AWG
5000 EUR9954.65000 AWG
10000 EUR19909.30000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Euro
1 AWG0.50228 EUR
5 AWG2.51139 EUR
10 AWG5.02278 EUR
20 AWG10.04556 EUR
50 AWG25.11390 EUR
100 AWG50.22780 EUR
250 AWG125.56950 EUR
500 AWG251.13900 EUR
1000 AWG502.27800 EUR
2000 AWG1004.55600 EUR
5000 AWG2511.39000 EUR
10000 AWG5022.78000 EUR