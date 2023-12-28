20 Euros to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert EUR to AED at the real exchange rate

20 eur
81,67 aed

1.00000 EUR = 4.08329 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:13
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.867491.1117592.54231.466951.623470.9334818.7905
1 GBP1.1527511.28155106.6761.691011.871421.0760721.6604
1 USD0.899450.780305183.24021.31951.460280.8395516.9017
1 INR0.01080590.009374140.012013410.01585170.0175430.01008590.203047

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 EUR4.08329 AED
5 EUR20.41645 AED
10 EUR40.83290 AED
20 EUR81.66580 AED
50 EUR204.16450 AED
100 EUR408.32900 AED
250 EUR1020.82250 AED
500 EUR2041.64500 AED
1000 EUR4083.29000 AED
2000 EUR8166.58000 AED
5000 EUR20416.45000 AED
10000 EUR40832.90000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Euro
1 AED0.24490 EUR
5 AED1.22450 EUR
10 AED2.44900 EUR
20 AED4.89800 EUR
50 AED12.24500 EUR
100 AED24.49000 EUR
250 AED61.22500 EUR
500 AED122.45000 EUR
1000 AED244.90000 EUR
2000 AED489.80000 EUR
5000 AED1224.50000 EUR
10000 AED2449.00000 EUR