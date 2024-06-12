Ethiopian birr to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to CFP francs is currently 1,917 today, reflecting a -0.537% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a 0.064% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 1,932 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 1,912 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.747% decrease in value.