Ethiopian birr to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Vanuatu vatus is currently 2,099 today, reflecting a -0.037% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a 0.383% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 2,108 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 2,087 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 0.496% increase in value.