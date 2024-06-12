Ethiopian birr to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Vietnamese dongs is currently 442,864 today, reflecting a -0.076% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -0.040% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 444,296 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 442,604 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.255% decrease in value.