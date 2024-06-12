Ethiopian birr to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Thai bahts is currently 0,635 today, reflecting a -0.807% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -0.766% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 0,643 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 0,634 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.631% decrease in value.