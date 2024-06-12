Ethiopian birr to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Surinamese dollars is currently 0,555 today, reflecting a -0.068% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a -0.554% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,559 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 0,554 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -0.654% decrease in value.